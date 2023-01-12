Truck driver charged in CMPD officer's death expected in court

Daniel Morgan was indicted on multiple charges in connection with the I-85 crash that killed Charlotte police officer Mia Goodwin in December 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Morgan, the truck driver charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Morgan was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and having a fictitious tag in connection with the December 2021 crash.

Goodwin was hit and killed on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte. She died at the scene. The six-year veteran of the force had recently returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of her third child.

Three other CMPD officers were hurt while assisting North Carolina State Highway Patrol to close a portion of I-85 near West WT Harris Boulevard. A truck carrying grain spilled a sticky substance on the road that required a lengthy cleanup. Two trucks that were driving southbound collided, with Morgan's truck hitting Goodwin and the others.

Court records allege that Morgan, who is from High Point, removed a device from his truck to try and hinder the investigation. State troopers said Morgan's trailer wasn't supposed to be operated at the time of the crash and had fictitious plates. Morgan was the manager of Prime Time Express LLC, according to North Carolina filings.

