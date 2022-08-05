Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say

Terrance Derrell Lee is accused of killing Ishmael Bash.

LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away.

CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the department reported 28-year-old Ishmael Bash died in a Charlotte hospital after a shooting. Lee was taken into custody with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The July 31 shooting in Charlotte unfolded along Wallingford Street in the southwest part of the city. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. that night and said Bash was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

While Lee is now in custody, the investigation into Bash's shooting remains ongoing. Information can be called in directly to CMPD at 704-432-TIPS. An anonymous tip can also be left online with Crime Stoppers or called in at 704-334-1600.

