1 person dies in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the area near 4825 Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte on Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, CMPD found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No information has been released on the victim or any suspects in this incident.