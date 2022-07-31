1 person dies in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday.
Police say they were called to the area near 4825 Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte on Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
At the scene, CMPD found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
No information has been released on the victim or any suspects in this incident.
This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.