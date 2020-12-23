CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced two homicide investigations in Charlotte within less than an hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Police said one person has died.

It happened in the 3100 block of Fairbrook Drive late Tuesday night.

At this point, the victim's name has not been released. No suspect information was made available.

Details surrounding the investigation are extremely limited at this time.

It's the second homicide of the evening in Charlotte. Less than an hour before confirming the homicide investigation on Fairbrook Drive, CMPD said detectives were investigating a homicide on McAlway Road in the southeast Charlotte area.

If you have information about either case, you are asked to call CMPD and speak with a homicide unite detective or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.