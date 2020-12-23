One person killed after southeast Charlotte shooting

At this point, it's not known what led up to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in east Charlotte; the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is now investigating the case as a homicide.

It happened Tuesday night in the 1100 block of McAlway Road near the Value-Mart.

Medic said they responded to the scene for a gunshot wound and took one person to Atrium CMC to be treated.

At this point, the victim's name has not been released. No suspect information was made available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest breaking news.