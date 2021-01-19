7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old was shot following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m., in the 400 block of Hilo Drive. Police said the initial investigation indicates that unknown suspects were shooting at each other in the apartment complex parking lot. Police said at least one of the rounds hit an occupied apartment and struck a 7-year-old boy.
Police said the child was transported by Medic with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD said this is yet another example of people not knowing how to resolve a conflict.
"These bullets land somewhere and this time hit a 7-year-old child," police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/