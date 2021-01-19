7-year-old struck by stray bullet in Charlotte shooting

Police said the child was transported by Medic with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 7-year-old was shot following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m., in the 400 block of Hilo Drive. Police said the initial investigation indicates that unknown suspects were shooting at each other in the apartment complex parking lot. Police said at least one of the rounds hit an occupied apartment and struck a 7-year-old boy.

.@CMPD tells us a 7 year-old is alive in serious yet non-life-threatening condition after being shot inside an apartment here at The Edge Apartments at NoDa. Police say 2 groups were firing at each other in the parking lot and a bullet fired thru an apt. hitting the child. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/0o7VM1bsj4 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 19, 2021

CMPD said this is yet another example of people not knowing how to resolve a conflict.

"These bullets land somewhere and this time hit a 7-year-old child," police said.