Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on lockdown after reports of man with machete nearby

Police confirmed the assault happened on a CATS bus in the area. Two people were seriously hurt as a result.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating after reports of a man with a machete in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood. A witness at the scene told WCNC Charlotte a man with a machete attacked someone else.

Police have confirmed the incident happened on a CATS bus.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Charlotte Orthopedic have been placed on lockdown as a precaution, based on information provided to them by CMPD.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of East 7th Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found two victims with "laceration injuries" after an assault on a CATS bus. Both were taken to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Medic defined the injuries as "life-threatening."

CMPD's K9 unit and Aviation Unit have been searching the area, but CMPD said no suspects have been taken into custody at this time. The witness told WCNC that K9 police searched his backyard for the suspect.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CATS for more information on the incident and is at the scene.