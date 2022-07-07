Suspect in wild Charlotte police chase scheduled in court Thursday

Tyler Christopher Harding is facing numerous felony charges for his role in a wild police chase in Charlotte on July 6 that ended with a crash in South End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte earlier this month, is scheduled to face a judge for a bond hearing Thursday.

Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with the incident, including four counts of vehicle theft, three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony hit-and-run. The incident started as a reported break-in, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

During the chase, Harding allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed head-on into an innocent bystander in Ballantyne. The chase came to an end in Charlotte's South End area when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East Boulevard and South Boulevard.

Harding's bond was increased to $800,000 by a judge at a previous hearing. Mecklenburg County officials said Harding could face extradition to his home state of Texas, where he's facing felony charges. He's scheduled to have a probable cause hearing for extradition to Texas in August.

Harding's sister, Christa Harding, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for her alleged role in the chase. Her bond was unsecured during a hearing on July 19 and the judge chose to remove her ankle monitor.

