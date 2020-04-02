CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An employee of the Sonic restaurant at 265 Mt Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The employee, an adult man, went outside into the parking lot Monday night when he got into a confrontation with an unknown number of suspects that had arrived in a vehicle.

Police said after the incident, the suspects fled the scene. They haven't been located. It's unknown at this time just how many suspects were involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

Police said the 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting. At this time, officials don't know if the employee and suspects know one another or if this was a dispute between the victim and customers of the restaurant who the victim didn't know.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information on this developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

