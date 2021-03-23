Charlotte woman sentenced after November road rage shooting in Fort Mill

Police said in November that the incident caused "pretty serious property damage."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty in a Fort Mill road rage shooting last year.

The incident happened in November of 2020. The victim previously told Fort Mill police that an unknown woman operating a black Nissan Altima fired one shot into her vehicle.

The victim told police she had exited on a ramp when she noticed a vehicle behind her approaching quickly; she told police she tapped her breaks in an effort to warn the other driver, but the other driver pulled up next to her and the two exchanged words. To avoid further confrontation, the victim told police she then put her window back up. At this point, the victim told police, she heard a single gunshot.

Police said in November that the incident caused "pretty serious property damage."

On Monday, 23-year-old Nautykah Bolden pleaded guilty in York County criminal court to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

She was sentenced by a visiting South Carolina Circuit Court judge to serve 14 months in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.