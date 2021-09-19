CMPD investigating overnight fatal shooting, armed robbery in Uptown Charlotte

CMPD said it responded to an armed robbery call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along North Caldwell Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a deadly shooting in Uptown Charlotte overnight, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

CMPD said it responded to an armed robbery call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along North Caldwell Street near East Second Street.

Officers found a man who suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.