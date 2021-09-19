x
CMPD investigating overnight fatal shooting, armed robbery in Uptown Charlotte

Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a deadly shooting in Uptown Charlotte overnight, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. 

CMPD said it responded to an armed robbery call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along North Caldwell Street near East Second Street. 

Officers found a man who suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

