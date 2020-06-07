City Council members hope new crime prevention program can help bring homicide numbers down

It's called a Violent Crime Interrupter Coalition and the city and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department believe it could help bring our homicide numbers down.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last year Charlotte saw the highest number of homicides in the past decade.

Now the Charlotte City Council is hoping to stop the violent trend before we pass a new, deadly record.

In a meeting Monday evening, city council members described what a new crime prevention program could look like.

CMPD just gave us new figures, which show that we have exactly the same amount of homicides right now as we did on this same day last year.

Both years are more than double the amount we had up to this point in 2018 when there were only 26 homicides.

CMPD's leadership has said before that they can't fix this alone.

So they have urged the city council to implement a violence interrupters coalition to help trusted community members, some who have served time before, are trained and hired in the neighborhood initiative.

They are then called upon to deescalate situations before anyone pulls a trigger or becomes violent.

The program has shown some promise in other cities including New Orleans, where the same effort started in 2018.

The mayor there said it has brought the homicide numbers down for three years in a row, including a 50-year low in 2019.

This idea went to the safe neighborhoods committee and council members from that committee will give council an update on where they are in forming a plan.