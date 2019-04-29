CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed at a hotel in southwest Charlotte Sunday evening, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the Extended Stay America on Yorkmont Road around 8:30 p.m. When police got to the hotel, they found a man and woman shot in a guest room. The woman, identified was 30-year-old Tyrena Inman, was pronounced dead at the hotel.

Inman's death is the 42nd homicide of 2019 in Charlotte and was the third on Sunday alone. A man was shot to death in north Charlotte and another woman was killed in a double shooting on Snow Lane in east Charlotte.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

CMPD has not announced any arrests and no suspect information has been made available. anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

