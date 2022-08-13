CMPD investigating two overnight homicides in Charlotte

Police have not named any suspects in either incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two separate, fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other overnight Saturday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Northlake Mall Drive, near the parking lot of Northlake Mall shortly after 1 a.m.

Three victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medic said two victims were transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Then, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a scene along Sumter Avenue near South Bruns Avenue.

A male victim was found when officers arrived, police said. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victims in both incidents have not been identified and CMPD has not named suspects in either incident.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

