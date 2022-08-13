Overnight shooting leaves man dead in southwest Charlotte, police say

He died about five hours after the shooting. The investigation is now ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he was shot in the southwest part of the city.

Police said they responded to South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road around 2 a.m. They found the driver of a car with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. However, CMPD said he succumbed to his injuries around 7 a.m.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks, and police say his immediate family was notified of his death.

As of writing, CMPD has not identified a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call a homicide unit detective directly at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

Rucks' death is the third one police have attributed to overnight shootings in Charlotte on Saturday. Around the same time that the shooting on South Tryon Street unfolded, CMPD said another person was shot and killed along Sumter Avenue near South Bruns Avenue. Just an hour earlier, three people were wounded near the Northlake Mall parking lot. One of those victims died on the scene, while the other two were hospitalized.

Anti-violence advocates held a rally later in the day on Saturday in west Charlotte to encourage youth to find other ways to solve disagreements. Brandon Chuck Brown, an anti-violence advocate, said it's up to everyone to help make the city safer.