CMPD officer charged with DWI

According to CMPD, the officer is accused of driving while impaired in Union County. He is also being charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with a DWI.

Police said back on July 26 Knaff was arrested for DWI and CCW in Union County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. CMPD said they were notified of the arrest, and Officer Knaff has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Knaff was hired on May 15, 2006, and is currently assigned to the Airport Law Enforcement Division.

Message from Chief of Police Johnny Jennings: It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.