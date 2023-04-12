A Charlotte baby was left abandoned. Now the parents are wanted by the police

The baby's grandmother has been caring for the child since the parents disappeared in March.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte baby have gone missing and are wanted on criminal charges by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Brandon Augustine, 24, and Mildred Chestnut, 23, have not been seen or heard from since March.

Days after the couple went missing, Dianne Augustine, the mother of Brandon, reported them missing. Dianne Augustine has been caring for their young child during their absence.

"This is the longest I haven't heard from him in his entire life," Dianne Augustine previously told WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison ahead of Wednesday's announcement. "I'm worried... something is so absolutely wrong."

The child is less than a year old.



CMPD held a news conference Wednesday asking for the public's help in locating the parents.

Anyone with information about the location of the parents is asked to call the police.

CMPD is requesting the public's assistance in locating two child abuse suspects. Mildred Chestnut (DOB 01/22/2000) and Brandon Augustine (DOB 11/21/1998) are facing charges of Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. They are currently fugitives. pic.twitter.com/ChordawGtt — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 12, 2023

