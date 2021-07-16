CMPD releases bodycam video 1 year after SWAT operation damages house

SWAT agents forcibly entered the home and used tear gas, causing significant damage. The family says they offered keys to officers to search the house.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera footage worn by officers during a SWAT operation that damaged a home in east Charlotte last summer.

On July 11, 2020, CMPD's SWAT unit was sent to a home to serve multiple warrants for the arrest of Trey McClendon. After several hours of attempting to contact McClendon, officers forced their way into the home and determined McClendon wasn't there.

The house was left unlivable as a result of the operation. An attorney for the homeowner said the family tried giving officers the keys to go check inside the house.

“The keys were literally placed in their hands, and we don’t understand why they decided to bring tanks out,” said Dominique Camm.

CMPD said SWAT was called because of McClendon’s criminal history which included multiple felony warrants for violent offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

"If I lived in Ballantyne or where new money is, they wouldn't have policed us that way," said Melinda London, the woman who lived in the home. "Treat us like you would treat Ballantyne. South Park. Treat us like those people. I'm over being treated like a second-class citizen."

