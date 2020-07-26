CMPD investigating east Charlotte homicide

Officers responded to the scene in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived at the scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte. It happened int he 300 block of West 28th Street on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived at the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. At this time, her identity has not been released, pending family notification.

No information has been released on a possible suspect at this time.

CMPD homicide detectives responded to investigate while Crime Scene Search processed the scene and collected evidence. Additionally, CMPD's Operations Command, Victim Services, the Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.