$25,000 reward offered for suspect accused of throwing molotov cocktail

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to catch a local arsonist.

Officials report a person can be seen on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the crisis pregnancy center in Lincolnton back on June 25.

The FBI said the reward is part of a nationwide effort to bring awareness to attacks on reproductive health facilities.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

