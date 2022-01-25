Day 2 of trial for former Rock Hill police officer

Jonathan Moreno is facing assault and battery charges for his physical confrontation with Travis Price. The arrest and charges against Price have been dismissed.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Testimony continued in court Tuesday from a former Rock Hill police officer accused of physically assaulting a man he was trying to arrest last June.

Jonathan Moreno, who was fired from his job at the Rock Hill Police Department and issued a public apology to Travis Price last July, began testimony Monday in his own trial. Price also testified Monday in the York County courtroom.

Jurors will have to decide if the former officer committed his own crimes against Price. The original criminal charge against Price stemming from his arrest by Moreno was dismissed in July despite a later October statement from the City of Rock Hill calling Price "negligent."

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte Tuesday, Justin Bamberg, the attorney for Price, called into question the credibility of the Rock Hill Police Department's documentation on this case.

"The Use of Force report, the chronically was off. It was filled with, 'Travis Price did this, this, [and] this.' None of which was true," Bamberg said. "The explanation was that was rushed paperwork."

Bamberg is not participating in the trial since his client, Travis Price, is the victim in this case. Moreno is being presented by the defense team of Paul Reeves and Creighton Coleman. Kevin Barckett, the solicitor for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit representing York and Union counties in South Carolina, is acting as the prosecution.

"This should not have happened. This was not good police work," Barckett said Monday in court. "Police have the power to use force when it's necessary. But what happened to Travis Price was wrong."

"Once you see everything and hear everything, you'll say that Jonathan Moreno is a scapegoat," Moreno's own attorney argued in court Monday.

"This is not an Officer Moreano thing," Bamberg continued Tuesday. "My issue at this point is with the city. This isn't the first time I've seen personally problems with their paperwork for documenting things."

In his testimony Monday, Moreno explained he was unaware Travis Price had been given permission by other officers to collect jewelry from his brother, Ricky, who was being arrested by officers on suspected possession of a handgun and illegal drugs.

Both brothers were originally charged. In their original statements released to the public after the incident, the Rock Hill Police Department accused Travis Price of interfering with the investigation. They also accused him of physically shoving officers and refusing commons.

In a lengthy July news conference, officials tried to change their tune on that narrative: Moreno issued a public apology to Price, and Rock Hill Police Department Chief Chriss Watts said Moreno's actions violated the department policy. In video footage played during that news conference, including police body camera video, Travis Price is never seen shoving or interfering with officers.

The jury could begin deliberation on the charges against Moreno in the coming days.

WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne and Indira Eskieve were again in court Tuesday. While the judge is no longer permitting reporters to post updates to social media from inside the courtroom

