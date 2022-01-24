Trial begins for Rock Hill officer charged in controversial arrest

Johnathan Moreno was charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with the controversial arrests of Ricky Price and Travis Price in June 2021.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The trial for Jonathan Moreno, a former Rock Hill police officer who was charged for his role during the controversial arrest of two brothers last summer began Monday.

Ricky Price was stopped by Rock Hill officers for an illegal turn near a gas station. Police said he had drugs in the car, along with a firearm he was legally barred from owning. His brother, Travis, was called to the scene to gather belongings from Ricky. Bodycam video released by Rock Hill investigators showed Moreno, seemingly unaware that Travis Price was standing where he'd been told to by other officers, confronting Price and pushing him to the ground before placing him under arrest.

The incident sparked several nights of protests in Rock Hill with groups demanding accountability for the violent arrest.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett told jurors that they would be given three sources of video showing the incident. Those would include the gas station surveillance video, bodycam footage and a video shot by a bystander.

"This should not have happened, this was not good police work," Brackett said. "Police have the power to use force when it's necessary. But what happened to Travis Price was wrong."

During opening arguments, Moreno's lawyer said they had evidence that he was innocent.

"Once you see everything and hear everything, you'll say that Jonathan Moreno is a scapegoat," Moreno's attorney said.

Moreno lawyer says his client was told to take a few days off and then later fired and told to think about the safety of your brothers and sister (law enforcement officers) because of protests in Rock Hill. “But he didn’t do anything wrong.” #wcnc #wakeupclt — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 24, 2022

The City of Rock Hill apologized to Travis Price and announced the charge of hindering police was dropped; however, in October, the city said it still found Price "negligent" for his actions.

That statement was made in response to Price filing a lawsuit against the city in July. Justin Bamberg, Price's attorney, called the incident a "textbook case of defamation."

In the document dated Oct. 12, the City of Rock Hill denies multiple claims made on behalf of Price and his lawyer. Among their responses, the city argues the original arrest was "lawful."

To further dispute those claims, in the court documents, David Morrison, the lawyer representing the city said:

"To the extent the Complaint purports to allege a claim or claims against this Defendant for negligence, carelessness, gross negligence, recklessness, willfulness or wantonness, any injuries and damages to Plaintiff were proximately and solely caused by Plaintiff’s own negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless, willful and wanton conduct or were contributorily caused by his actions, so that the Plaintiff’s claims should be barred in their entirety or the damages reduced under the doctrine of comparative negligence."

Despite Bamberg's claim that the city defamed his client, the city's attorney writes, "[Travis Price] purposely injected himself into the public eye, was a public figure."