Drunk driver charged for killing Charlotte woman in hit-and-run, police say

CMPD says the driver was impaired by alcohol, and failed to stay at the seen after hitting the victim with his truck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing charges after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says he hit and killed a woman with his truck while driving drunk.

CMPD says it happened Saturday, July 31 around 12:46 a.m. According to police, 30-year-old Bianca Denise Broom was crossing the westbound lanes of West Boulevard near Remount Road when she was hit by a gray 200 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver o the truck, identified as Michael Zeb Green Jr., was reportedly driving too fast and didn't stop at the scene. Police say he kept driving for a few blocks until the truck became disabled.

Broom was pronounced dead on the scene. Green was later found by a police officer, and CMPD says he admitted his involvement in the crash. CMPD also says he was found to be drunk, and witnesses reportedly confirmed to them the truck was traveling at an excessive rate of speed. Green was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony death by vehicle

Felony hit and run

Driving while impaired

Open container

He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Intake Center after a legal blood draw was conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Det. Pressley at 704-432-2169 Extension 2 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website to leave a tip.

