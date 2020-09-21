CMPD: Two children hurt after east Charlotte shooting

CMPD said an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children were injured after a shooting in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD is now is investigating.

It happened Monday night in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road, in the Sharon Pointe Apartments complex. Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot.

Police said the 11-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, officers learned that a 5-year-old boy was also injured, as he had been grazed by a bullet.

The 5-year-old was also taken to the hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, it's not known if police are searching for a suspect in connection to the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

