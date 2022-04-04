Suspect in SC mom's death, disappearance to face judge

Emanuel Bedford is facing numerous charges related to the death and disappearance of Deidre Reid last September.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAGELAND, S.C. — Emanuel Bedford, the suspect facing multiple charges in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Pageland mother Deidre Reid, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Bedford last faced a judge in April, when he was denied bond on charges related to the case. Bedford was arrested in Georgia on charges of grand larceny and obstructing justice last October. Reid's family said she was last seen on Sept. 3, 2021, when she was supposed to take him to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte.

Reid's remains still haven't been found. During his most recent court appearance, Bedford's defense attorney argued she is still alive, saying someone in Aiken, South Carolina, claimed to have seen someone matching her description in late September.

Her family isn't buying it.

"Why would she leave her kids?" Monica Reid, Deidre Reid's sister, questioned. "Come on, that doesn't make any sense."

Pageland police believe Reid and Bedford made it to the Greyhound station, but the trail went cold from there. Her SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's Georgia home. He was indicted and charged with Reid's death and kidnapping on March 10.

Indira Eskieva will have an update on Tuesday's court hearing. Her full report will air on WCNC Charlotte News at 5:30.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.