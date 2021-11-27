2 men killed, 2 children hurt after drunk driving crash, Lancaster police say

The children were reportedly passengers in the suspect's car.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster man is accused of driving drunk after a crash that killed two men in another car and injured two children in his own car Friday night.

The Lancaster Police Department said 34-year-old Quinton Lamar Harris ignored a traffic light at the intersection of North Woodland Drive and West Meeting Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 26. The GMC Acadia he was driving then slammed into a Honda with two men inside. Both victims died on the scene, and have thus far not been identified.

The two children Harris was carrying in his own car were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Lancaster police did not know their conditions as of writing. Harris was treated and then released into custody.

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the negligence and carelessness of one driver,” said interim chief Phillip Hall in a statement. “Any time a drunk driver gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy. Our goal at the Lancaster Police Department is to keep city roadways safe and to prevent things like this from happening. As always, if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Harris has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting death along with child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call the police at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.