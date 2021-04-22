Two men charged with fatally shooting another man at Food Lion: CMPD

CMPD says the victim died at the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say they've arrested two suspects accused of shooting and killing another man at a local Food Lion store Wednesday night.

CMPD says they were called to the store along Albemarle Road near Harrisburg Road just after 8:30 p.m. They found the victim, a 28-year-old man, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via Medic, but passed away there. His family has been notified of his death.

Two men, ages 22 and 23, were identified as suspects and then interviewed by detectives after being treated at a hospital. CMPD says both men were transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and has since been charged with murder.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homcide Unit Detective. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

