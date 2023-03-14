Former North Carolina state trooper sentenced after solicitation charge

Jeffrey Scott Salyer resigned from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Dec. 23, the day of his arrest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former North Carolina state trooper was sentenced to probation Tuesday after being arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Jeffrey Scott Salyer, 35, of Matthews, was charged on Dec. 22. His charges included a felony charge of committing a crime against nature, along with two misdemeanor charges for patronizing a place of prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. Jail records show Salyer was arrested the next day.

Salyer pled no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to 45 days in the Mecklenburg County Jail but that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 12 months of supervised probation, according to the courts. As a special condition of his probation, Salyer must surrender his law enforcement certification to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Judge Oseguera ordered that he may be transferred to unsupervised probation after six months if he provides proof that he has surrendered his certification and is in compliance with probation.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed Salyer was a trooper with them beginning in August 2019.

He resigned on Dec. 23, the day of his arrest.

