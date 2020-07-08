Former Matthews teacher sentenced to 9 years for child pornography

Christopher David Muggler was an employee of Covenant Day School in Matthews when he was arrested for multiple sexual charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former teacher at Covenant Day School in Matthews was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

Christopher David Muggler, 27, of Indian Trail, pleaded guilty in January to receiving child pornography. According to court documents, FBI agents were notified of a person accessing child pornography last year using the website Dropbox, specifically videos of underage boys being abused.

Detectives were able to track the account back to Muggler. On March 26, 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Muggler's home and seized two cell phones. During sentencing, Muggler was found to have been in possession of 110 photos and 34 videos of child pornography.

Muggler was arrested on multiple sex charges in April of 2019.