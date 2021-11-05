Gaston County police warn about credit card scam

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are warning the public about a credit phone scam.
The department received complaints from citizens regarding individuals calling to solicit credit card information for a 'Gaston County Fire' fundraiser to purchase educational materials and books.
Police said they contacted local fire associations and were told there are currently no fundraisers being conducted at this time.
If you receive a call asking for your credit card information, please hang up and dial 911.