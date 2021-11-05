Gaston County police warn about credit card scam

The department received complaints from citizens regarding individuals calling to solicit credit card information for a 'Gaston County Fire' fundraiser.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are warning the public about a credit phone scam.

The department received complaints from citizens regarding individuals calling to solicit credit card information for a 'Gaston County Fire' fundraiser to purchase educational materials and books.

Police said they contacted local fire associations and were told there are currently no fundraisers being conducted at this time.