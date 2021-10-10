Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte, police say

Officers said they found a male victim who had been shot just before 11 p.m. Saturday along Southern Loop Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in south Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they found a male victim who had been shot while they were answering a deadly weapon call just before 11 p.m. along Southern Loop Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.