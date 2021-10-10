Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in south Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officers said they found a male victim who had been shot while they were answering a deadly weapon call just before 11 p.m. along Southern Loop Boulevard.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.