Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say

A victim was found dead from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive.

A victim was found dead from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspects have been identified in this incident yet. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

