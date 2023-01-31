Homicide investigation underway in East Charlotte

This investigation in active and ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in a neighborhood outside of Noda, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives are investigating the 600 block of E 24th St. in the Villa Heights neighborhood just outside of NoDa in Charlotte.

Homicide Investigation in the Eastway Division https://t.co/tpQrMj7IJj — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 31, 2023

Officials have not released any information about the victim or suspect in this case and this investigation in active and ongoing.

