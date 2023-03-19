1 person dead after stabbing at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene. The suspect remains at-large at this time, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed to death in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police responded to the incident at an apartment complex along Kingsford Drive, in the area near Nations Ford Road just after 6:30 a.m.

One person died from stab wounds at the scene, according to Medic.

According to CMPD, the incident stemmed from a fight, and the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect remains at-large at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

