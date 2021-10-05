CMPD investigating homicide in Charlotte's University area

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact CMPD or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide. It happened in the 3900 block of Farmington Ridge Parkway, which is near Caldwell Road, on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the area shortly before 10 p.m. Once there, officers found an adult victim down the street who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This marks the 74th homicide in Charlotte this year, according to police data.

