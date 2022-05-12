CMPD searching for juvenile suspect wanted in April 30 shooting

One of the juvenile suspects who authorities said fired the assault rifle is in custody while a taller suspect who CMPD said fired a 9 mm handgun is still at-large.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has requested the public's help identifying and locating a juvenile suspect wanted in connection to an April 30 shooting.

CMPD said the shooting happened in a parking lot outside a convenience store in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive. Two juvenile suspects allegedly fired at a vehicle and as a result, one juvenile victim was shot, CMPD claims.

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600.