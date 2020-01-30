CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two people in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On January 11, CMPD said they were called to a car that was down an embankment in the 1400 block of Atando Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the car.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and 35-year-old Asa Shannon.

CMPD arrested Everett Connor, 32, for their murders.

Multiple units of CMPD came together to assist with Connor's arrest after he was identified as a suspect.

He was interviewed by detectives, then into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Connor has been charged with the following:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Armed Robbery

2 counts of 1st Degree Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery

Felony Breaking and Entering

This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

There is a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to an arrest.

