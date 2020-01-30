CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two people in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
On January 11, CMPD said they were called to a car that was down an embankment in the 1400 block of Atando Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the car.
The victims were identified as 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and 35-year-old Asa Shannon.
CMPD arrested Everett Connor, 32, for their murders.
Multiple units of CMPD came together to assist with Connor's arrest after he was identified as a suspect.
He was interviewed by detectives, then into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Connor has been charged with the following:
- 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery
- 2 counts of 1st Degree Kidnapping
- Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery
- Felony Breaking and Entering
This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
There is a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to an arrest.
