CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two people in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On January 11, CMPD said they were called to a car that was down an embankment in the 1400 block of Atando Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the car. 

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and 35-year-old Asa Shannon. 

CMPD arrested Everett Connor, 32, for their murders. 

Multiple units of CMPD came together to assist with Connor's arrest after he was identified as a suspect.

He was interviewed by detectives, then into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Connor has been charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder
  • 2 counts of Armed Robbery
  • 2 counts of 1st Degree Kidnapping
  • Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery 
  • Felony Breaking and Entering

This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

There is a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to an arrest.

