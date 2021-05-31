Man arrested in connection to Charlotte woman shot and killed in her home in 2021

The suspect was charged with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday in the death of a college student who was shot and killed in her home on Memorial Day in 2021, officers said.

On May 31, 2021, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded a shooting call on Twin Brook Drive in north Charlotte where they found 21-year-old Sherlyn Drew was shot and killed in her home.

On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Kymani David Bishop without incident. Bishop was then transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, police said,

Bishop is charged with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property, according to police.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.