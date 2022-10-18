Uber driver charged in reported sexual assault

The victim told police she was taking an Uber home when the driver sexually assaulted her. The driver was charged with second-degree rape.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An Uber driver was charged in connection with the sexual assault of a passenger that happened in Matthews earlier this month, police said.

Matthews police were called to Novant Health's hospital in Matthews for a reported sexual assault just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The victim said she was traveling home in an Uber when she was assaulted by the driver. After reviewing the findings of the case, the Mecklenburg County Magistrate's Office issued an arrest warrant for the driver, identified as 45-year-old Vicente Diaz-Gomez.

Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was charged with second-degree rape. He was arrested on Oct. 15 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Matthews police said investigators have been in contact with Uber representatives and notified the company of the case. It's unclear if Diaz-Gomez is still affiliated with Uber at this time.

Authorities aren't saying there are more victims, but due to the public-facing nature of Diaz-Gomez's job, WCNC Charlotte felt it was necessary to share the mugshot in case someone would recognize him from any other incidents that went unreported.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.