Private security helping fill staff vacancies at Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Private security guards will allow more deputies to guard the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after a state inspection discovered insufficient staffing levels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Private security guards began training Monday with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office as Sheriff Garry McFadden (D) faces a state deadline to alleviate staffing issues at the detention center.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office entered into a contract with Strategic Security Corp, a New York-based company, to provide armed guards at four county-owned properties, effective Friday, Feb. 4. The contract will be in effect until June 30, 2022.

According to a copy of the contract obtained by WCNC Charlotte, about 10 guards will be placed at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, with at least one to two additional guards at the Detention Center-Central's lobby, sheriff's office headquarters and the sheriff's office's Administrative Services Building.

The contract states armed guards will be paid $26.89 per hour and $34.38 for holidays and overtime. Supervisors will be paid $31.35 an hour and $39.34 per hour for holidays and overtime when pre-approved by the sheriff's office.

Mecklenburg County already has an existing contract with Strategic Security Corp., according to the four-page contract amendment, and the additional security for the sheriff's office is a "piggyback" to that existing agreement.

A WCNC Charlotte investigation discovered an increase in violent attacks against guards and staffing shortage issues that resulted in a lack of inmate supervision on a consistent basis. An inspection by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found the Mecklenburg County Detention Center failed to meet minimum supervision requirements. The inspection was completed following a formal complaint that was filed by the Fraternal Order of Police in December.

At one point in the inspection, the findings note that to be fully staffed, each shift would have 80 detention staff working. In a list that follows detailing a records review of select dates in March, April, May, September, October, November and December, the inspection found several days that were understaffed by as many as 27 people.

Last week, Sheriff Garry McFadden stated he believes the jail is a safe place and attributed staffing issues to COVID-19 and the "Great Resignation."

"Mecklenburg County Jail is a safe place," McFadden said. "Mecklenburg County Detention Center, as I call it, is a great place and we give great care to our staff and our residents. And here's why. We've had over 1,200 COVID positive cases inside our detention center, over 1,200. Not one single resident has passed; 1,200 cases. So are we doing a better job than Novant? Are we doing a better job than Atrium? I would say yes because here we try to take care of our residents."

Daniel Redford, the vice president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9, which represents county deputies, said Sheriff McFadden needs to focus on retaining deputies.

"People aren't leaving because of the 'Great Resignation' era, as a whole," Redford said. "They're leaving because of the toxic culture, and that is what every member, current and former, has expressed to us."