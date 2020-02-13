ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 16-year-old student and his mom were charged after police said the son brought a gun to South Pointe High School, Rock Hill Police confirm.

According to police, at around noon on Monday, the South Pointe HS registrar called an SRO after noticing a student had a gun in his pocket.

School officials called the student's mom to the school.

Police said while the registrar stepped out of the room to call SRO, the teen handed the gun to his mother, Tameca Leach. Leach then handed the gun to an aunt who was also with them at the time, police said.

The family left the school and went back home. Police said their officers went to their home and inquired about the gun and the mother gave up the loaded gun.

According to police, the 16-year-old was charged and transferred to DJJ. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Leach, the mother, was also charged with obstruction of justice because police said she took the gun and hid it, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old brought the gun to school because of possible gang affiliation and retaliation.

