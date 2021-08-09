Woman dies after shooting in Monroe, police say

The 25-year-old woman was shot along South Johnson Street on Sunday morning.

MONROE, N.C. — A woman died at a Charlotte hospital after a shooting unfolded in Monroe over the weekend, according to police.

The Monroe Police Department says 25-year-old Desha Franklin arrived at the Atrium Health Union hospital around 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 8. She was being treated there before being airlifted to Atrium Charlotte, but later passed away.

As a result of their investigation, detectives say the shooting happened in front of a home along South Johnson Street near Maple Street.