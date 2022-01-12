CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies

Nahzir Taylor, a 17-year-old student at Rocky River High School, died two days after he was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive, police say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died.

Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.

CMPD arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Detectives are now seeking to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder, according to CMPD. The suspect has not been identified due to their age.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued the following statement following Taylor's death:

"We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time."

Security camera footage shows three people running into a car next to where Taylor was shot. The car turned around and fled the neighborhood.

"If the kids that go to the school know something, please say something so that we can make sure we catch them," a family member of Taylor said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

