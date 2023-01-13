One dead in East Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms

Police are asking the public for any information about this incident, which occurred on Citiside Drive near The Plaza.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in East Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside Drive near The Plaza.

Officers at the scene found a male victim inside a vehicle who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CMPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Dossett in the Homicide Unit. People can also leave anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is active and ongoing. WCNC Charlotte will update this story with any new information.

