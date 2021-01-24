1 dead, 2 injured after a shooting near Sugar Creek neighborhood

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred near the 4000 block of Merlane Drive in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Sunday.

Police responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic. The second victim was transported by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries. CMPD said a short time later, a third victim arrived at Atrium University with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The names of the victims have not been released. Details surrounding the incident are limit at this time.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The CMPD's Operations Command, Victim's Assistance, Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, CFD, and Medic also responded to assist.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.