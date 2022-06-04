Shooting near West Blvd. left one person dead, MEDIC said

WCNC Charlotte is working to confirm additional details.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting near West Blvd. and Leake St.

MEDIC confirmed they responded to reports of a gunshot wound in the area and then confirmed the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

WCNC Charlotte is working to confirm additional details.

Earlier today CMPD reported another homicide near Brookshire Blvd.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said although the shooting happened near Brookshire Blvd., the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on June 4 around 12 a.m.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.