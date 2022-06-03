Man shot twice near Northlake Mall, police say

A man was shot twice at an apartment complex across the street from Northlake Mall early Friday morning, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being shot twice near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Friday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting on Philadelphia Court, which is across Northlake Centre Parkway from Northlake Mall, around 6 a.m. CMPD and Medic said the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's family members confirmed to WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that he was standing outside when he was shot. They said he died at the hospital due to his injuries. CMPD has not identified the victim at this time.

No further information was released by CMPD and no arrests have been announced in this case. Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.