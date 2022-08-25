One person seriously injured after stabbing in east Charlotte, police say

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured following a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been named in this investigation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on this incident.

