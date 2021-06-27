Police investigating fatal overnight shooting in east Charlotte

The department said it repsonded to reports of shooting around 2:20 a.m. Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The department said it responded to reports of a shooting along East Independence Boulevard near Idlewild Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found Emmanuel Hagos Gebru, 31, at the scene with an inflicted gunshot wound. The department said Gebru was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he died from his injuries.