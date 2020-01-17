CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man wanted for murder in New York.

According to CMPD, 26-year-old Jamaad Mikal Murphy is wanted for the murder of Matthew Napoleoni that happened in Middletown, New York on November 3, 2019.

Police believe Murphy fled New York shortly after the crime and may have traveled to North Carolina.

Anyone who observes Murphy is asked to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

